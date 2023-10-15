Thirdy Ravena in action for San-En against Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix completed a weekend sweep of the Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday evening after a hard-earned 101-95 win at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena had 17 points and nine rebounds along with two assists and two steals as the NeoPhoenix improved to 3-1 in the 2023-24 season of the B.League.

Coty Clarke led San-En with 31 points while Kazuki Hosokawa added 15 markers.

Squandered in the loss was a 31-point explosion from Kyoto's Filipino import, Matthew Wright, who torched San-En for seven three-pointers. Kevin Jones also had 32 points in the defeat.

On Saturday, Ravena fired a B.League career-high of 28 points in San-En's 88-70 rout of the Hannaryz. Wright was limited to five points.

Also winning both of their games this weekend was the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, with Ray Parks' team sweeping Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido.

The Diamond Dolphins cruised to a 92-73 win on Sunday at the Hokkai Kita-yale, behind a 22-point, 10-rebound outing from Robert Franks. Parks had nine points in an 18-minute stint.

Ramos scored 14 points and De'mon Brooks had 21 but Levanga still fell to 1-3 in the season.

The day before, Nagoya escaped with a 100-95 win, with Parks scoring 14 and Franks torching Levanga for 30 points. Ramos had 16 points and six steals in the loss.

Gilas big man AJ Edu in action for Toyama in the B.League. (c) B.LEAGUE

A pair of solid games from AJ Edu weren't enough to keep the Toyama Grouses from losing back-to-back games to the Nagasaki Velca.

Edu had 19 points and nine rebounds but the Grouses still absorbed a 94-83 loss at the Toyama City Gymnasium. Also going for naught was Ivan Buva's 25-point, 17-rebound double-double.

On Saturday, Edu put up 18 points and eight boards in a 96-84 defeat. Toyoma is 0-4 to start the B.League season.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo contributed five points in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 84-82 escape of the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall. The defending champions improved to 4-0.

RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors endured a fruitless weekend against the powerhouse Chiba Jets.

They lost 86-85 on Sunday at the Funabashi Arena, with Abarrientos scoring 13 points on top of two rebounds. They had no answer for Yuki Togashi, who put up 29 points and six assists.

On Saturday, Chiba crushed Shinshu 97-83, with Abarrientos limited to eight points in 12 minutes. The Brave Warriors are 2-2 to start the season.

In Division 2, Greg Slaughter's Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka swept Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes in their weekend series.

Fukuoka held on for an 84-81 win on Sunday, though Slaughter was scoreless in a three-minute stint. Ravena had 11 points and eight assists in the loss for Shiga.

On Saturday, Ravena was limited to four points in Shiga's 75-61 defeat.