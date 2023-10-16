Player of the Week Escamis propels Mapua to No. 1 spot

MANILA -- Homegrown guard Clint Escamis came up big for the Mapua Cardinals last week in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, helping his squad rise to the top of the league standings.

Already off to a strong start in the competition, Escamis further elevated his game and put up averages of 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals per game last week as Mapua improved to a league-best 6-1 win-loss record.

For his impressive all-around performances, Escamis was awarded the season's third Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week honor. He is the second Cardinal to earn the nod, after Paolo Hernandez in Week 2.

Escamis edged out EAC’s King Gurtiza, Perpetual’s Jun Roque, Jacob Cortez of San Beda, and Migs Oczon of St. Benilde for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

The 23-year-old guard dropped 20 points on top of seven rebounds, five assists, and an impressive eight steals in Mapua's 77-71 win over defending champion Letran Knights.

He capped off the week with a 20-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist performance against Lyceum, as Mapua dealt the erstwhile league-leaders an 87-83 defeat. Highlighting Escamis' outing was a clutch three-pointer.

"Sobrang saya and thankful talaga ako sa opportunity na binigay ni coach Randy (Alcantara) and ni coach Yong (Garcia) sa akin and thank God na pumasok 'yung shot na 'yun," said Escamis.

"There was a lot of excitement towards this game kasi 'Battle of Intramuros' and battle for number one seed so 'yun talaga, keep on working talaga. But ayun, on to the next," added the guard, who is keeping his focus on Mapua's goal for the season -- a return to the Final 4.

