MPL Season 12: Onic punches playoff ticket with sweep of Omega

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Sunday completed the MPL Season 12 playoffs cast after sweeping Smart Omega, 2-0 to conclude their regular season campaign at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Onic Philippines, who were in a must-win situation, denied breakout team Minana EVOS a playoff spot. This will be the third straight season that the EVOS franchise squad will miss a playoff campaign.

While Omega led in kills during Game 1, Onic Philippines led in map control with 8 turrets down and a gold lead of 5,200, despite Duane "Kelra" Pillas marshalling the Barangay back into the contest with 8 uncontested kills and 3 assists.

With Kelra picked off in the 21st minute, Onic went for the final lord take and siege as they wiped out the rest of Smart Omega.

Onic went for a dominant showing in Game 2 to punch their playoff ticket.

Onic Philippines will conclude their regular season campaign with 21 points at 5th place, with Omega not far behind them at 6th place. Minana and Omega are tied at 19 points, but Omega gets the better merit with a 7-7 win-loss card. Minana are behind them with a 6-8 win-loss card.

In other news, TNC Pro Team ended their MPL Season 12 campaign on a high note with a 2-1 win over RSG Philippines, denying the Kingslayers a chance for a upper bracket spot.

This meant TNC posts a two-game winning streak which is their best, despite being out of playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International swept AP Bren to end their regular season as the third seed.