Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Von Bumina-ang. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Von Bumina-ang is set to return to the ONE Circle on October 20.

A medalist in the past two editions of the Southeast Asian Games, Bumina-ang will take on Denis Andreev at ONE Friday Fights 37 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Confident ako sa striking ko so pwede kong makuha ito na knockout or TKO. Pwede ko rin siyang makuha sa ground so confident ako na makuha yung panalo," said Bumina-ang, who was a silver medalist in vovinam in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year, and a bronze medalist in kickboxing in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia earlier this year.

He also had an impressive ONE Championship debut back in August, making quick work of Reza "Jaguar" Saedi back in ONE Friday Fights 27. Bumina-ang needed only 52 seconds to dismantle his Iranian opponent, rocking him with a left straight before unleashing a phalanx of strikes that led to the bell.

It was an impressive show of force for the Team Lakay bantamweight, continuing the wave of fresh faces for the famed Baguio stable.

Alongside Bumina-ang, new bloods like Carlos "Limitless" Alvarez, Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao, and bantamweight contender Stephen "The Sniper" Loman have been at the forefront of Team Lakay's resurgence.

Still, Bumina-ang says he cannot be complacent against Andreev, who will look to make an impression in his ONE Championship debut.

"Striker pa rin siya. So kung saan kami mapupunta, standing man o sa ground, papakita pa rin natin yung skills natin," said Bumina-ang.

Spearheading this exciting card will be the bantamweight Muay Thai showdown of eight-time Muay Thai World Champion Rafi Bohic and rising star Antar Kacem as they figure in the main event.