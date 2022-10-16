V-League: Adamson gives Pascua triumphant debut

The Adamson Soaring Falcons were triumphant in George Pascua's first official game in charge of the team. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson gave new head coach George Pascua a winning welcome as the Soaring Falcons defeated College of St. Benilde in four sets in their first game of the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge.

The Soaring Falcons came away with a 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16 triumph on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

"Sabi ko sa players ko, first game natin after pandemic so umpisahan natin nang maganda. So let’s see, kailangan ma-sustain natin," said Pascua, who returns to men's volleyball for the first time since 2016.

Pascua also coaches PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League.

Middle blocker Joshua Magalaman led Adamson with 13 points, including four blocks, while Ned Pacquing and JM Tropia chipped in 12 points each.

The Soaring Falcons were already on their way to sweeping the Blazers after winning the first two sets, but went cold from the service line in the third, allowing the latter to force a fourth set.

"Satisfied, in general. Pero medyo disappointed ako nung third set kasi 11 service errors," rued Pascua.

"Talagang mahirap manalo, kalahati eh. Sabi ko na lang sa kanila, 'Wag niyo isipin yung error niya, isipin niyo yung kalaban. Kasi kung iisipin niyo yung error, mag-error kayo'," he added, as the Soaring Falcons committed a total of 41 errors in the win.

In the fourth, Adamson pulled away from Benilde and led by as much as eight points, 23-15, after Arnel Aguilar’s attack was swallowed by the net.

The Blazers scored on the following play but Magalaman delivered an emphatic quick to put his team at match point. Another attack error from Aguilar gave the Soaring Falcons their first win in the V-League Collegiate Challenge.

Roniey Adviento and Georgie Guani paced Benilde with 15 points apiece. Aguilar chipped in four points, 13 excellent receptions, and six digs in the loss.

