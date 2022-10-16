UAAP: UST bucks slow start, overwhelms UE

UST's Tacky Tacatac scored 27 points in their big win over UST. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas rose to a share of second place in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a 107-44 demolition of University of the East, Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Growling Tigresses had to overcome a sluggish start that saw them settle for a three-point lead, 18-15, after the opening period.

But they pulled away via a 34-point second quarter, and limited the Lady Warriors to just seven points in the third frame en route to the comfortable victory. UST improved to 4-1 in the tournament, joining De La Salle University at second place.

"I just told the girls na medyo tight sila noong first quarter," UST coach Haydee Ong said. "We let UE score 15 points and we only scored 18 points. Our defense started noong second quarter, and medyo nahirapan ang UE."

"That's where we got our momentum," she added.

The Tigresses opened the third period with 16 unanswered points to completely put the game away. They led by as much as 64 points in the final quarter.

Third-year star Tacky Tacatac led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Eka Soriano had 20 points, eight assists, eight steals, and seven rebounds.

No player reached double-digits for the Lady Warriors, with Pauline Anastacio, Althea Lorena, Claire Sajol, and Kamba Kone each scoring eight points. But UE shot just 33.3% from the field, and allowed UST to score a whopping 51 points off their 50 turnovers in the game.

The loss dropped UE to 0-5 in Season 85.

The scores:

UST (107) -- Tacatac 27, Soriano 20, Santos 12, Ambos 12, Villasin 11, Danganan 9, Bron 6, Serrano 4, Araza 3, Villapando 3, Dionisio 0.

UE (44) -- Anastacio 8, Lorena 8, Sajol 8, Kone 8, Terrinal 6, Silva 2, Gervacio 2, Caraig 2, De Leon 0, Paule 0, Zamudio 0, Nama 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15, 52-26, 74-33, 107-44

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.