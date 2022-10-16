UP's Carl Tamayo in action against Ateneo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Tamayo shrugged off early shooting woes and a late turnover to once again emerge as a hero for the University of the Philippines in their rivalry game against Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday.

The Fighting Maroons were victorious in the first round of the Battle of Katipunan, taking a 76-71 overtime triumph at the Mall of Asia Arena to improve their UAAP Season 85 record to 4-1.

Tamayo earned Player of the Game honors as he finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes, but it was not a flawless performance by any means from the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"Noong first half talagang hindi ako maka-shoot, nahihirapan ako," admitted Tamayo, who was 1-of-8 from the field in the first half for just two points. "Naramdaman ko sila [teammates], tumira ka lang, okay lang 'yan. Papasok din 'yan. 'Wag kang mawalan ng loob, kailangan ka namin."

"I think 'yun ang nag-motivate sa akin na, alam mo 'yun, come second half, kaya ko 'to, para sa team ko. So ginawa ko lang 'yung best ko, and 'yun lang, nakuha namin 'yung panalo," he added.

Tamayo went on to score six points in overtime, including the crucial and-1 off a goal-tend by Ange Kouame with 1:47 left to give UP a 71-66 advantage.

The UP forward once again deflected the credit to his teammates for his crucial makes, saying: "I think thankful din ako sa teammates ko na 'yung tiwala nila, andoon. Talagang gumagawa sila ng paraan umabot sa akin 'yung bola, kasi alam nila 'yung momentum ko, andoon."

But Tamayo also very nearly became the goat for UP, as he couldn't control a pass from JD Cagulangan with 20.4 seconds left in regulation and wound up turning the ball over.

That gave the Blue Eagles a chance to win the game, but the UP defense held firm and they forced Forthsky Padrigao into a missed three-pointer as time expired.

"I think nangyari 'yun talaga sa laro, nagkakamali. Pero I think 'yung trust namin sa isa't isa na, okay lang 'yan, may tsansa pa tayong manalo, depensa tayo. Wala namang nagsisihan noon," said Tamayo of their late error. "Next play agad."

"Parte naman sa laro 'yun. Pwede mangyari ng first quarter, third quarter 'yun. Pero nagkataon lang na noong crucial time. Pero it's okay, you know, it's part sa laro naman talaga. Tao lang tayo, nagkakamali rin. Pero I think 'yung good thing doon, hindi kami bumitaw and nakuha pa namin 'yung panalo," he added.

Cagulangan, who made his UAAP Season 85 debut against Ateneo, was impressed with Tamayo's composed response to the error.

"Sa akin, sobrang ganda ng response ni Carl noon, kasi 'yung reaction niya nung time, nung na-turnover, kumbaga, wala, nangyari talaga eh. Next play na tayo. So para sa akin, sobrang laking bagay ng ganoon, kasi mas gaganahan akong bumawi sa depensa na side," he said.

At 4-1, Tamayo and the Fighting Maroons are currently tied for first place along with National University.

