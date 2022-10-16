UAAP: Elbow from UST's Faye 'wakes up' UE's Pagsanjan

UE's Harvey Pagsanjan in action against UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA. Philippines -- A wayward elbow from University of Santo Tomas center Adama Faye couldn't keep Harvey Pagsanjan from contributing to the University of the East's second straight win of UAAP Season 85.

Faye was ejected with two minutes left in the third quarter after he caught Pagsanjan with an elbow following a rebounding battle. Pagsanjan needed help to get up, but stayed in the game and wound up hitting a big shot in the fourth quarter to help UE take a 78-68 win.

"'Pag-rebound ko, tumama sa mukha niya tapos nagulat ako may sikong tumama sa akin. Bumagsak akong malakas kaya tinawagan ng ganoon," Pagsanjan recalled after the game. "Pero okay naman."

UE head coach Jack Santiago said the third quarter incident with Faye might have been the wake-up call that Pagsanjan needed to find his game.

"Siguro, ang pangyayari kina Harvey, nagising siya eh. He had a big basket in the corner noong bumabalik na ang UST," the coach said. "He took the shot in the corner and big basket for us."

"So, maybe, maganda yung nangyari sa kanya, nagising siya," he added.

It was still a poor shooting performance from Pagsanjan, who made just one of his nine attempts from the field. His lone make of the game was a big one, however: Pagsanjan drilled a corner three-pointer with 3:28 left to help UE take a 66-59 lead.

Pagsanjan also had 11 rebounds and an assist in a 30-minute stint for the Red Warriors. Afterward, he thanked Santiago for encouraging him despite his poor start to the season.

Entering Sunday's game against the Growling Tigers, Pagsanjan was averaging just 4.67 points and 3.67 rebounds per game.

"Lagi lang akong sinasabihan ni coach Jack na sundan ang system and ngayong game, naka-focus lang ako sa depensa kay [Nic] Cabanero. Siguro, doon lang talaga ako nag-focus," he said.

The win on Sunday snapped a seven-game losing streak to UST for the Red Warriors. It also gave them a winning streak for the first time since 2019.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.