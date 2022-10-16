SSL: UP pummels San Beda to remain unblemished

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons sustained their winning run at the Shakey’s Super League at the expense of the San Beda University (SBU) Sunday.

The Lady Maroons pulled off an emphatic straight-sets victory over the Lady Red Spikers, 25-19, 25-7, 25-18 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to assure them a slot in the second round.

UP is currently holding a 3-0 win-loss slate, just a game below the leading Perpetual Help Lady Altas, who have a 3-1 record.

Alyssa Bertolano led the Lady Maroons with 12 points, including nine from attacks.

UP stepped on the gas pedal to start the third frame to build a 4-0 gap against San Beda. But the Lady Red Spikers came back and stole the upper hand off an error from UP, 8-6.

Trailing 6-9, the Lady Maroons would answer back with a 6-0 run, capped by an ace, to distance themselves once again, 12-9.

Nina Ytang made it a 20-15 lead as she uncorked a quick hit. A block from UP pushed them near the victory, 23-16.