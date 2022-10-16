SSL: NU Lady Bulldogs fend off Ateneo to stay perfect

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – Despite getting challenged, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs proved to be too much even for the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles in the Shakey’s Super League.

The Lady Bulldogs hacked out a 25-8, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, against the Blue Eagles at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Sunday.

NU finished their campaign in Pool C with a perfect 3-0 record to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, Ateneo slid to second spot in their group with a 2-1 card but will still join the Lady Bulldogs in the second round.

After dropping a set for the first in the tournament, NU built an early 6-2 lead as Sheena Toring scored an ace.

An attack error from the Lady Bulldogs gave up the lead to Ateneo, 10-9. A sharp crosscourt spike of Bela Belen put NU ahead anew, 16-14.

Lams Lamina stretched their lead to 18-14 after an offspeed attack. Ateneo threatened to comeback but Toring uncorked another quick hit for a 22-18 advantage.

In the third set, the Blue Eagles capitalized on the barrage of errors from NU to hold an 8-4 start.

NU equalized the match at 9 but Ateneo responded with a 5-0 run, capped by a crosscourt spike by Vanie Gandler, 14-9.

Faith Nisperos kept Ateneo ahead with a back-to-back drop ball for a 20-14 lead and made sure to extend the game.