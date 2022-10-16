SSL: Adamson deals Lyceum’s first loss

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University (AdU) Lady Falcons on Sunday tainted the erstwhile clean slate of the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) at the Shakey’s Super League.

The Lady Falcons handed the Lady Pirates’ first loss in three games with a convincing 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Adamson and Lyceum are now tied at second spot in Pool B with a 2-1 record behind the undefeated UST Tigresses (3-0). Only the top two teams in the group will advance to the next round.

Kate Santiago paced the Lady Falcons with eight markers in five attacks, two blocks, and an ace.



Lyceum started the third set strong with an early 3-0 spurt capped by Johna Dolorito’s attack.

Down 4-8, Adamson quickly regrouped after the first technical timeout as they unleashed a 5-0 run – thanks to the three errors of the Lady Pirates – to overturn the game, 9-8.

The Lady Falcons broke away from a deadlock in the ensuing plays with another 5-1 blitz sparked by a down-the-line hit of Santiago, 17-13.

Adamson ended the game with a 6-1 closeout, finished by Santiago’s spike.