Nicholas Rakocevic finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, as Magnolia relied on a strong first half to beat NorthPort 109-91 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The win extended the Chicken Timplados Hotshots' unbeaten start to 5-0, while NorthPort fell to 3-3.

(More details to follow.)