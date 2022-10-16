NU's John Lloyd Clemente grabs a rebound against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) veteran John Lloyd Clemente was unfazed by his late-game benching against the University of the Philippines (UP) last week, trusting that his coach had his reasons.

Clemente played just 15 minutes in NU's 80-75 upset of the defending champions last Wednesday, and sat out the entire fourth quarter where the likes of Steve Nash Enriquez and Omar John helped the Bulldogs pull off the win.

He finished with six points and two steals, and NU coach Jeff Napa assured after the game that Clemente will surely make up for his subpar performance.

"As a coach, I need to find kung sino 'yung pinaka-effective doon sa loob ng court," Napa explained. "Alam ko naman JLC [Clemente] will bounce back. Hindi siya maka-shoot kanina, so naghanap ako ng iba na mabubunot."

Clemente didn't disappoint his coach. Against Adamson University on Saturday, he contributed a game-high 14 points on top of two rebounds and two steals in nearly 30 minutes.

He also helped out in defending Adamson point guard Jerom Lastimosa, who was limited to 11 points in a 58-54 win for the Bulldogs.

Afterward, Clemente said he didn't let his benching against UP affect his confidence.

"Sa mga ganoong game, malaki ang tiwala namin kay coach Jeff, kahit ano yung mga desisyon niya sa mga ganoong sitwasyon," said Clemente, who has played for Napa since his high school days.

"Stay focused lang ako, kasi mahaba pa 'yung season eh," he added. "Marami pa akong kailangang i-work para i-prove mga sitwasyon, kailangan rin ako."

Napa, for his part, commended Clemente for his all-around contributions in their win against Adamson, which lifted the Bulldogs to the top of the UAAP Season 85 standings.

"Sabi ko naman sa inyo, babawi 'yan," Napa said of his veteran. "Kahit sabihin natin na not too much in scoring, pero 'yung mga little things na 'di nakikita ng mga tao, 'yun ang malaking bagay."

Clemente is averaging 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for NU this season.

