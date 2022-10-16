MANILA, Philippines -- The Mapua Cardinals secured a second win in a row after battling past Lyceum of the Philippines University, 62-59, on Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and survived a late charge by the Pirates to improve to 2-8 in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament.

Jeric Pido led the way for Mapua with 11 points, while Warren Bonifacio had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Cardinals handed the Pirates their third loss against seven losses.

Paolo Hernandez gave Mapua the lead for good through a floater with 2:32 left for a 57-55 count. Their lead reached five points, 60-55, thanks to a clutch jumper by Bonifacio with 32.4 seconds to play.

Lyceum still had a chance thanks to a big triple by Maclaude Guadana with 27.4 seconds to play, but Pido hit clutch free throws to preserve the win in the ensuing possession for the Cardinals.

Guadana led the Pirates with 15 points, but no other Lyceum player reached double-digits.

The Scores:

MAPUA 62 -- Pido 11, Nocum 10, Bonifacio 10, Garcia 10, Hernandez 7, Mercado 4, Soriano 4, Cuenco 2, Parinas 2, Agustin 2, Salenga 0, Igliane 0, Lacap 0.

LPU 59 -- Guadana 15, Larupay 8, Umali 7, Bravo 6, Cunanan 6, Barba 4, Navarro 4, Montano 4, Villegas 3, Valdez 2, Penafiel 0, Omandac 0.

Quarters: 12-18, 30-29, 42-48, 62-59.