SJ Belangel in action for Daegu KOGAS Pegasus. Handout photo.

SJ Belangel was solid in his first official game in the Korean Basketball League, but Daegu KOGAS Pegasus couldn't emerge victorious against Jeonju KCC Egis.

Belangel and co. absorbed an 81-72 defeat in their first game of the 2022-23 KBL season at the Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.

The former Ateneo de Manila University point guard got the starting nod and finished with 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from long-range, to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

Unfortunately for Daegu KOGAS, they fell behind 22-8 after the first period and were never able to climb out of the hole.

Lee Dae-sung had 25 points, three rebounds and four steals for Daegu, while Youssou Ndoye had 13 points and six rebounds.

Ricardo Ratliff (Ra Gun-A) anchored Jeonju with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Another Filipino import, former College of St. Benilde forward Justin Gutang, did not play in the Changwon LG Sakers' 65-62 loss to the Seoul Samsung Thunders.