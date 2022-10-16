SJ Belangel was solid in his first official game in the Korean Basketball League, but Daegu KOGAS Pegasus couldn't emerge victorious against Jeonju KCC Egis.
Belangel and co. absorbed an 81-72 defeat in their first game of the 2022-23 KBL season at the Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.
The former Ateneo de Manila University point guard got the starting nod and finished with 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from long-range, to go along with two rebounds and two assists.
Unfortunately for Daegu KOGAS, they fell behind 22-8 after the first period and were never able to climb out of the hole.
Lee Dae-sung had 25 points, three rebounds and four steals for Daegu, while Youssou Ndoye had 13 points and six rebounds.
Ricardo Ratliff (Ra Gun-A) anchored Jeonju with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Another Filipino import, former College of St. Benilde forward Justin Gutang, did not play in the Changwon LG Sakers' 65-62 loss to the Seoul Samsung Thunders.