ABS-CBN to bring UAAP, PBA action to overseas audience

The De La Salle Green Archers battle it out against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- ABS-CBN continues to bring basketball action from the UAAP and PBA to overseas audiences through iWantTFC.

The UAAP Season 85 men's and women's basketball tournaments are already in full swing, with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons looking to defend their crown while the National University Bulldogs eye a seventh straight championship.

The PBA, meanwhile, recently started its Commissioner's Cup, with the league welcoming back its imports including Ginebra's Justin Brownlee. Also featuring in the tournament is guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Filipino basketball fans and global audiences can catch UAAP Season 85 games 15 minutes after its live local broadcast every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons for men's basketball games, and weekend mornings for women's fixtures on iWantTFC Premium, exclusively available for viewers outside the Philippines.

iWantTFC will also stream the UAAP's Cheerdance Competition soon.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch all the intense hardcourt matchups in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, live and on-demand every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday via iWantTFC Premium, accessible only to users outside the PH and the US. New eligible users can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

iWantTFC is accessible via its website (iwanttfc.com) or the iWantTFC app on iOS, Android, and other devices—including VEWD, ROKU, Amazon Fire, and select Android smart TVs.



