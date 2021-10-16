Philippine Post Office unveils Jaworski stamps

Pasig vice-mayoral candidate Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. (left) shares a light moment with basketball legend Ramon Fernandez, commissioner at the Philippine Sports Commission, at the unveiling of the Philippine Postal Corporation's “Robert Jaworski Living Legend Stamps” on Saturday. ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Postal Corp. on Saturday launched a commemorative stamp featuring basketball great Robert Jaworski to kick off the 75th anniversary of the country’s first stamp.

The Post Office issued the first stamp in 1946, bearing the inauguration of the Philippine Republic, coincidentally Jaworski’s birth year.

Attending the launch event in Manila were Jaworski’s son, Robert “Dodot” Jr.; Postmaster-General Norman Fulgencio; Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea; 4-time PBA MVP and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Ramon Fernandez; and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Japeth Aguilar, Mark Caguioa, Joe Devance, Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson — all players of Barangay Ginebra, the PBA club that Jaworski popularized — also attended.

On the occasion of the launching of “Robert Jaworski Living Legend Stamps”, the Post Office commemorated the opening of “Salamat, Pagpupugay sa mga Alamat.”

It features a 3-part series of postage stamp issuances featuring Living Legends: World Renowned; Living Legends: Outstanding Filipinos; and Never Forgotten personalities who have made a mark and contributed greatly in their chosen fields here and abroad.

Fulgencio said it was fitting to launch the Post Office’s campaign with Jaworski's status as a living legend who personified the "never say die" spirit.

The Post Office said it will feature new innovations in postage stamp designs to spark interest and excitement for people of all ages.

FROM THE ARCHIVES