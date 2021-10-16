B.League: Shiga bucks Kiefer struggles to beat Kyoto

Shiga Lakestars hacked out an 84-83 win over Kyoto Hannaryz, despite Kiefer Ravena going through an off night in the B.League on Saturday at Kyoto City Gymnasium.



Ravena tallied 6 points, 2 steals, and a rebound and even missed two crucial free throws near the end of the game.

Fortunately, Lakestars’ defense held up as Ovie Soko forced Kyoto import Justin Harper to miss his final attempt, leading to Shiga's victory.

Soko led Shiga with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Harper led the Hannaryz with 25 points and six boards.

Ravena will have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday when the two squads meet again.

RELATED VIDEO