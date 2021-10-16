B.League: Poor start dooms Kobe, Niigata vs Levanga

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex fell to Hokkaido Levanga 88-75 in the B.League on Saturday at Hokkai Kitayeru in Sapporo.

Paras scored 13 points, 11 of them in the first half.

Levanga started strong, leading 31-10 at the end of the first quarter and going up by as many as 23 points en route to handing Niigata their second straight loss.

Rosco Allen had 12 points for Arbilex, while Tshilidzi Nephawe notched 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Niigata and Hokkaido will meet again on Sunday.

