Home  >  Sports

B.League: Parks, Nagoya spoil Ramos debut for Toyama

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2021 10:31 PM

Ray Parks Jr. B.League media
Ray Parks Jr. tallied 15 points in Diamond Dolphins' blowout of Toyama Grouses on Saturday. B.League media

Ray Parks and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins blew out Toyama Grouses 94-68 on Saturday, ruining Dwight Ramos' debut in the B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Parks fired 15 points, his season best, to go with 4 boards, an assist, a steal, and 3 3-pointers.

Ramos, meanwhile, scored 6 points on 3-of-14 attempts from the field with 7 rebounds.

Scott Eatherton paced Dolphins with 20 points and 8 boards as Nagoya upped its record to 2-3.

Nagoya will try to level its record with a rematch on Sunday.

Brice Johnson carried the fight for Toyama with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Bobby Parks   Japan B.League   Dwight Ramos   Nagoya Diamond Dolphins   Toyama Grouses  