B.League: Parks, Nagoya spoil Ramos debut for Toyama

Ray Parks and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins blew out Toyama Grouses 94-68 on Saturday, ruining Dwight Ramos' debut in the B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.
Parks fired 15 points, his season best, to go with 4 boards, an assist, a steal, and 3 3-pointers.
Ramos, meanwhile, scored 6 points on 3-of-14 attempts from the field with 7 rebounds.
Scott Eatherton paced Dolphins with 20 points and 8 boards as Nagoya upped its record to 2-3.
Nagoya will try to level its record with a rematch on Sunday.
Brice Johnson carried the fight for Toyama with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
