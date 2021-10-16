B.League: Misfiring Thirdy, San-En fall to Dragonflies

Thirdy Ravena struggled in San-En NeoPhoenix's 76-67 loss to Hiroshima Dragonflies in the B.League Saturday at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Ravena settled for 7 points on 3-of-12 field-goal shooting to go with his 3 rebounds and an assist.

Elias Harris led San-En with 23 points and 8 rebounds, as NeoPhoenix rallied from 15 points down.

But Drangonflies' Thomas Kennedy drilled a coupe of triples to give Hiroshima a 74-60 advantage over NeoPhoenix with over 2 minutes remaining.

Greg Echenique led Hiroshima with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Kennedy finished with 15 points.

San-En, which fell to 2-3, will meet Hiroshima (3-2) again on Sunday.

