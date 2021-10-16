MANILA—Crowd favorites Smart Omega were sent home early while Blacklist International Ultimate entered the semifinals of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2021 Garena regional qualifier playoffs on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Blacklist eked out a 3-2 victory against Thai squad Sharper Esports to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Sharper dominated hardpoint mode, drawing first blood in Map 1 and securing the tiebreaker match in Map 4 after Blacklist took the Summit and the Takeoff maps.

But ultimately it was Blacklist that sent their opponents home, with a convincing 6-0 victory at the Raid map during the second Search and Destroy mode.

In the next match, Indonesian squad DG Esports shocked Smart Omega through a 3-1 victory to book a semifinals matchup with Blacklist.

DG took the first two maps, behind epic comebacks in the Raid (150-31, Hardpoint) and the Firing Range maps (6-5, Search and Destroy).

A lopsided win on the Crossfire map (150-79, Domination) helped the Filipino squad survive but it only took one convincing win by the Indonesian squad in the Summit map (150-61, 2nd Hardpoint) to eliminate the crowd favorites.

Smart Omega banners the former lineup of defending regional champions NRX Jeremiah 29:11, who became popular by winning the championships last year and entering the world championship proper after surviving poor internet connection.

Both teams qualified after coming out as finalists in the Philippine qualifiers. Ultimate E-pro's roster, now part of Blacklist, took out Smart Omega with a 3-1 victory.

Blacklist will face Sharper on Sunday at 6 p.m.