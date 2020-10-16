PBA: TNT routs SMB for top spot; Romeo, Pogoy exit because of injuries

JP Erram tallied a career-high 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Ray Parks Jr. added 22 points and 4 3-pointers, and TNT raced to an early lead to blow out San Miguel Beer 107-88 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Tropang Giga led by as many as 22 points, with Parks and RR Pogoy leading the way.

Making things worse for the defending champion San Miguel was the early exit of Terrence Romeo, who went out with a shoulder injury after colliding with Ryan Reyes in the second quarter.

Erram later took advantage of Mo Tautuaa's foul trouble, joining TNT's scoring spree.

Erram eventually finished a perfect 9 of 9 from the field.

Pogoy, who went out with a sprained ankle in the 4th, added 15 points.

"We just want to be ready kahit sino pang kalaban namin . . . Alam namin kung anong nakasalalay dito," Erram said after TNT assumed the solo lead with a 3-0 record.

TNT coach Bong Ravena said his squad was only fortunate to catch the Beermen on their off night.

"Sinasamantala lang namin 'yung opponent because I think hindi pa sila fine-tuned," he said.

"I know how they play, we know they're going to come out, we're just lucky we pulled through."

San Miguel, led by Alex Cabagnot's 15 points, fell to 1-2.