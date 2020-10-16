PBA: Rain Or Shine dominates glass in win vs TerraFirma; now 2-0

Beau Belga and Rain Or Shine picked up their 2nd win of the 2020 Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

Rey Nambatac scored 19 points, and Javee Mocon chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds, as Rain Or Shine beat TerraFirma Dyip 91-82 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Rain Or Shine rose to 2-0 in the standings, as TerraFirma, led by CJ Perez's 26 points, fell to 0-2.

The Elasto Painters were up by as many as 16 points, but the Dyip went as close as 82-66 after Aldrech Ramos' layup with 3:28 left in the game.

Nambatac drilled a 3-pointer and Gabe Norwood made a basket to extend Rain Or Shine's lead, as the Painters never looked back.

Another big scoring night by Perez -- to go with 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks -- went to waste as TerraFirma couldn't complete the comeback.

"We came in better shape as expected. As of now, most of teams are still trying to get back into that game shape," said Rain Or Shine coach Caloy Garcia.

"We're lucky that we're 2-0 now, but we can't be complacent about it. It's gonna be a tough game every night," he added.

Beau Belga added 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Gabe Norwood contributed 14 points and 3 blocks for Rain Or Shine.