LOOK: Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial starts training with Roach

Eumir Marcial with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial has hooked up with legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach to begin training at Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

Roach toured Marcial around the facility, then led the Filipino middleweight to the downstairs gym for a workout.

"We did four rounds of mitts followed by work on the heavy bag and the speed bag," Roach said in an article posted on Boxing Scene.

"Eumir has a lot of power and talent but we have a lot of work to do. It's a very unusual situation working on a fighter's professional debut knowing that we will be preparing for the Olympics after he turns professional. I really hope we can be the first to bring a world title and Olympic gold to the Philippines. That would be very special."

Roach said meeting Marcial brought him back to the time he first met his most favored pupil, Manny Pacquiao.

"When Eumir walked through the door into the upstairs gym, I flashed back to 2001 when Manny first walked through the same door looking for someone to do mitts with him," he said.

"Eumir and I had a great time. I told him the story of how Manny and I met and showed him the original ring where we trained for so many fights, the dressing room Manny used in the original portion of the gym, and had a nice talk about what we expected from each other."

Marcial said training under Roach was a dream come true.

"I felt like I was walking in Manny's footsteps when Freddie was giving me the tour of the original part of Wild Card and telling me stories about training with Manny," he said.

"Working out with Freddie was a great learning experience. I cannot wait to return for our next session."

He punched his ticket for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in March by winning all four of his bouts at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifying tournament in Amman, Jordan.

Last December, he captured the gold at the 30th Southeast Asian Games as well as the silver medal in last year's World Boxing Championships.