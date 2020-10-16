How Ginebra is dealing with absence of ‘barangay’ crowd inside PBA bubble

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone acknowledged the team was missing the presence of its "sixth man" inside the PBA bubble.

"It's a lift and a help when you have the home crowd and they're cheering for you. You don't have to motivate the players as much, the crowd keeps the players going. It makes it so much easier from a coaching standpoint," Cone said in an article posted on the PBA website.

But now that they have to thrive in a "no fan setting" at AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center, Cone said his players have had to do the cheering themselves.

It has worked so far in their past 2 games in the bubble where Ginebra claimed beat NLEX and Blackwater back to back.

"What we talked about is we try to generate (motivation) from the bench now. Everybody has to do it. We need that encouragement, we need that sense that there are people behind us, rooting for us," said Cone.

Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson said fans may not be around face to face, but he knows they have been getting cheers from home via virtual setting.

"Ginebra fans 'yung sixth man namin sa team. I think kailangan lang din namin masanay in the long run," Thompson said.

"Pero syempre, alam naman namin na nandiyan pa rin ang crowd namin sa social media, iniisip namin na nandoon pa rin sila."