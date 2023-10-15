UAAP: Lady Bulldogs cruise past Lady Archers for fourth win

Camille Carin in action for National University at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 15, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media

MANILA — National University cruised past De La Salle University to list their fourth win in five games.

The Lady Bulldogs drubbed the Lady Archers, 91-53, at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Sunday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Camille Clarin emerged as National U’s top scorer after she put up 19 points, six rebounds, and a steal, Princess Fabruada delivered 13 markers, five rebounds, and three steals, while Karl Pingol scored 11 points alongside four rebounds and three assists.

As if a 23-11 opening quarter was not enough to make their presence felt, the Lady Bulldogs, who already kept the Lady Altas at bay in the second and third frames, exploded for 32 points in the final 10 minutes of action, allowing them to create a lead that grew to as much as 38.

“Technically, it was the challenge for us today to keep the Number Two spot as we played this game. [I’m] glad that we did our job today right from the get-go,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Lee Sario top-scored for DLSU with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists, Betts Binaohan finished with 12 markers, six boards, and three assists, while Aji Bojang had a 10-point, 16-rebound performance, but the Taft-based squad still fell to their fourth defeat in five contests.

The Scores:

NU 91 - Clarin 19, Fabruada 13, Pingol 11, Bartolo 9, Solis 8, Surada 7, Betanio 7, Cayabyab 6, Canuto 4, Alcantara 3, Berberabe 2, Talas 2, Magbanua 0, Ico 0, Alterado 0.

DLSU 53 - Sario 14, Binaohan 12, Bojang 10, Dela Paz 5, San Juan 5, Delos Reyes 4, Mendoza 2, Dalisay 1, Paraiso 0, Villa-cua 0.

Quarterscores: 23-11, 45-33, 59-45, 91-53.