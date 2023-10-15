UAAP: Jerom Lastimosa poised for Adamson return

Jerom Lastimosa in uniform for Adamson against University of the Philippines at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 1, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University has managed to put itself in a good spot in the standings of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament so far.

The Soaring Falcons are tied at no. 3 with De La Salle University as they post an identical 3-2 record. University of the Philippines is currently enjoying the top spot with a perfect 5-0 record, and the Jeff Napa-led National University following closely at the second spot with 4-1 slate.

Their wins came against University of Sto. Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University, and University of the East, while their defeats were when they faced UP and DLSU.

And now that the second round of the season is looming, the San Marcelino-based squad may welcome back its top star and lead guard Jerom Lastimosa just in time for their journey toward a deep run just like last year.

“I think by next week, probably, he will join us in practice,” said AdU head coach Nash Racela following their game against the Red Warriors earlier today.

“Every day, he does therapy, like five times a week. That’s the calendar that he has. We’ll see.”

Racela even quipped about where people may see updates straight from Lastimosa himself.

“You follow his TikTok. You’ll know what’s happening with him, yung development.”

But it is more than a quip as Lastimosa is already doing drills as shown in a video that he posted on his TikTok account earlier today.

“Two more weeks!” he penned.

The first round of the league is scheduled to wrap up next week, with Adamson only having Far Eastern University and the Bulldogs as their remaining games in that span.