Action between College of St. Benilde and University of the East. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Defending NCAA champions College of St. Benilde cruised past University of the East, 25-18, 25-21, 25-4, for a strong start to its playoff campaign in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

The Lady Blazers needed just 68 minutes on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to pocket the victory over the Lady Warriors.

With the result, they are tied with Adamson University for the second spot in Pool F with identical 3-1 win-loss records. Unbeaten Far Eastern University (4-0) leads the way in the group.

Cloanne Mondoñedo orchestrated CSB's offense and was credited with 15 excellent sets. All players scored for the Lady Blazers, led by Zamantha Nolasco with 12 points. Jade Gentapa added 11 points, while Gayle Pascual had eight.

"Ang laking tulong samin nung nag-break ang Shakey’s since ang dami ring nagkasakit samin at kailangang mag-recover. Happy kami since ‘nung last game sa elims na nag-fifth set. Ginusto namin at magtra-trabaho kami hanggang dulo," said Mondoñedo.

Nolasco's dominance at the net allowed St. Benilde to pull away in the second set, where they had a narrow 22-21 lead. It was all CSB in the third set, with the Lady Warriors mustering just four points.

Rookie Casiey Dongallo fired eight points to serve as the only bright spot for the Lady Warriors, who slid to 2-2.

