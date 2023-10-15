Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Even without the services of Jia de Guzman, Ced Domingo, and Kyla Atienza, and Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos playing in limited minutes, the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers still showcased a winning form.

On Sunday, undermanned Creamline paraded new faces in their starting unit but still registered a 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, against the crowd-favorite Choco Mucho Flying Titans to start their title defense in PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers had to play without Jia de Guzman, who is now with the Denso Airybees in Japan's V.League, while Domingo and Atienza were not in uniform for their opening game in the season-ending conference.

Carlos played for a short period in the first and third set while fans only saw Valdez playing in the third and fourth frame.

And yet, the Cool Smashers were able to reassert their mastery over the Flying Titans for their ninth straight win against their sister team in PVL.

Full story to follow.

