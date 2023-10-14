Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers are raring to return to the hardcourt but with a new look as they clash against crowd-favorite Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the opening day of the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Sunday.

The Cool Smashers will be parading the new main setter in Kyle Negrito, who will be replacing 8-time Best Setter of the league Jia de Guzman.

But head coach Sherwin Meneses is not worried about Negrito’s performance, adding that the setter has been their backup setter for a long time.

“Ky is there naman. Same system yung ginagawa namin. Hopefully, I think magagawa ni Ky yung best niya para sa team. Hindi naman ganon kalaki yung problema namin sa setter,” he told the media during the media conference last Wednesday.

Meneses also shared that they were able to maximize the long break to prepare for the season-ending conference.

He also acknowledged the advantage of the Choco Mucho, which is their mammoth fans, who are expected to troop to the Smart-Araneta Coliseum at 7 p.m.

But Meneses said the first game will be a great opportunity for them to gauge how much they improve during the break.

“Syempre pag Choco Mucho kalaban namin, no. 1 yung crowd sobrang dami. We're ready naman. Yung Game 1 yung team check namin ang mas iniintindi namin. Yung opponent kasi kahit sino naman talaga, lumalaban,” he continued.

“Yung game one napaka-important sa team namin kasi team check kami. Titingnan namin kung yung skills namin kung nag-improve, yung team namin kung nag-improve.”

Alyssa Valdez, on the other hand, is also excited to face the top scorer of the Flying Titans, Sisi Rondina. According to the Phenom, Rondina has been stellar since joining the Choco Mucho in the last conference.

“Last time I played pa with Sisi was in UAAP pa. Last year ko na pa ata. Sisi has been doing a very good job. I think she really fits in the system of Choco Mucho. But ako naman very much excited. Looking forward talaga. We have to see them as a team din. Marami din kailangan bantayan at paghandaan. We hope na maipakita namin sa game,” Valdez said.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin is hoping to see the effect of their bronze finish in the 2023 VTV Cup in Vietnam when they face the defending champions.

Alinsunurin revealed that his squad is hyped up by their podium finish overseas and has been able to adjust well to his system.

“Sa training namin nakaadjust na kami sa lahat ng ginagawa namin basta yun lang continue lang namin yung ginagawa namin every training and tune up games namin. Naway maging maganda yung resulta namin sa third conference,” he said.

The former men’s national team head coach is hoping that the Flying Titans will showcase better composure against Creamline to have a chance of getting an opening day win.

“Konting pressure kasi syempre defending champion yan pero sabi ko nga sa mga players ko medyo malayo na yung narating namin basta continue lang kung ano yung mga dapat naming gawin, adjustments sa laro, sigurado may malaking chance tayo na manalo tayo sa first game,” Alinsunurin added.

For the first game, Gerflor Defenders will test the mettle of the new squad Nxled Chameleons, led by coach Taka Minowa, husband of Jaja Santiago.

Sister teams Cignal HD Spikers will also try to score their first win against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the subsequent match at 5 p.m.

