MANILA -- Defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran remains winless in NCAA Season 99 after a huge loss to Perpetual Help, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas waxed hot in the second half en route to a 74-59 rout of the Knights for their third win of the men's basketball tournament. Letran, meanwhile, dropped to 0-7.

Art Roque and Jelo Razon found their rhythm in the second half, with Roque knocking down six three-pointers and Razon burying four of his own. Roque finished with a game-high 22 points on top of 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals in 33 minutes.

From a 21-25 deficit at the half, the Altas out-scored Letran 23-14 in the third quarter to completely take over the game.

"Magaling humanap ng open spot yung bata, alam niya kung saan pupwesto," coach Myk Saguiguit of Perpetual said of Roque, a promising sophomore.

Razon added 12 points as the Altas made 12 of 34 three-pointers. They limited Letran to just 32.2% shooting, with the Knights making just five three-pointers. The defending champions also missed the services of Pao Javillonar due to illness.

Deo Cuajao led Letran with 15 points while Kurt Reyson had 12 markers and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde stretched its winning streak to three games after surviving Arellano University, 72-66, also on Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Oczon (16) and Ray Carlos (15) led the way for the Blazers who improved to 4-3. The Chiefs fell to 1-6 in the tournament.

In the first game of the day's triple-header, San Sebastian got a huge game from Raymart Escobido in an 86-70 upset of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Generals were riding high from their overtime triumph over erstwhile league-leaders Lyceum last week, but had no answers for Escobido who torched them for 23 points including four three-pointers. Veteran big man Jessie Sumoda had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Stags.

King Gurtiza had 20 points for the Generals, who saw their brief two-game winning streak snapped. They fell to 4-3 while San Sebastian improved to 3-4, keeping them in the hunt for a Final 4 spot.