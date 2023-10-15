Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Japanese coach and Nxled chief tactician Taka Minowa barely slept in the entire week leading to his debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Sunday.

Minowa revealed feeling so much pressure for his first game in the second All-Filipino Conference where they faced the Gerflor Defenders at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jaja Santiago’s husband heaved a sigh of relief as the Nxled Chameleons scored an opening win in emphatic fashion, crushing the Defenders in straight sets.

“Today I woke up, that time I already have a lot of pressure. Even in this week, I haven’t getting enough sleep because of pressure. But I’m trying to bring smile because I always saying for the player don't forget to bring smile,” he revealed during the post-game press conference.

“But my body is kinda shaking. I’m so excited to coach here. Even my English is not good, they are trying to understand.”

Minowa was happy with his team’s performance in their first game but noted that it was far from what he wanted to see from them.

According to the former assistant coach of the Saitama Ageo Medics, they still need to adjust as they progress in the tournament.

“Today we won 3-0 but our performance is not yet good, especially we have tune-up before this competition. But in practice, they are always doing good,” Minowa revealed.

“In the tune-ups, their performance is not good. That’s our problem before. But today, it’s still not good but it's getting better. We need to adjust and prepare. Maybe next time we will more successful.”

Nxled relied on Lycha Ebon’s 14 points while getting ample support from Jho Maraguinot, who had 12 markers.

They will next face the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on October 24.



