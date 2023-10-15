Nxled debuts in PVL with rousing win over Gerflor

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Nxled Chameleons showed no jitters in their first ever game in the Premier Volleyball League as they opened the second All-Filipino Conference with a huge win over the Gerflor Defenders.

Nxled came away with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 sweep over Gerflor at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum for a debut win Sunday.

Lycha Ebon earned the Best Player of the Game nod after leading the Chameleons with 14 points on 12 attacks and two blocks. Jho Maraguinot also had a solid performance with 11 markers in the game.

All Nxled players got their chance to play inside the court which was also part of the Japanese coach Taka Minowa’s plan.

“As a Nxled coach, today’s target is everyone playing inside the court and we did it. In this week, we more focus on block, and more catching and kill point and also defense,” Minowa said after his team tallied nine blocks in the game.

“Today we had a good stop. We had broke the opponent’s side out system. We got a lot of breakpoint. That’s a good point in this match.”

After taking the first set, the Chameleons cruised to an easier road in the second frame as they built a 21-10 separation after Lia Pelaga’s quick attack.

Maraguinot also contributed in the latter part of the set with two kills to create a sounding statement heading to third, 24-14.

Gerflor appeared to find their groove in the third as they held a 9-7 lead but they eventually lost steam in the ensuing plays as Nxled overturned the tally with Ebon hammering powerful spikes from the opposite side of the court, 12-10.

They further widened the gap – thanks to the errors of the Defenders – for a 19-12 cushion. Krich Macaslang’s off-the-block kill pushed Nxled near to a straight win, 22-17.

No Gerflor player scored in double digits with Jenny Gaviola spearheading the team with nine points.