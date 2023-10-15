Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Japanese coach Taka Minowa did not mince words when he challenged veteran spiker Jho Maraguinot of the Nxled Chameleons heading to the second PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Chameleons’ chief tactician revealed that he observed Maraguinot to be “lazy” and “not doing professional” when he first met the former Ateneo Blue Eagles standout.

This was the reason why he challenged Maraguinot to showcase her volleyball experience to motivate her younger teammates further. Besides, she is the oldest player in Nxled’s roster this conference.

“I know everyone say she is a good player before but for now since seeing the first time her playing, she’s like lazy. She’s not doing like professional,” Minowa said after their impressive debut win in the PVL Sunday against the Gerflor Defenders.

“That’s why I told her, ‘you have to a lot of career and experience but you’re not showing to your teammate. That’s why you need to talk more with the players, coaching staff. You need to share about your experience,’” he continued.

Fortunately, Maraguinot responded to Minowa’s challenge as she now takes part in handling the team especially her teammates.

“And now she tries to talk to everyone. Now, she tries to get involved. Before she not try to get involve. But in this two weeks, she become better,” he said.

Maraguinot registered 11 points in their 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 win over Gerflor, next to Lycha Ebon’s 14-production.

For the open spiker, it was great wakeup call for her before the conference started, knowing that her coach is coming from a good intention.

Maraguinot said that Minowa is only after her welfare as an athlete and for her future.

“It’s a great motivation for me. He doesn’t know kung paano ako maglaro before. I don’t think he’s the kind na ibi-bring up yung past. What he would do is he would try to help and everyone else na mag-improve hindi lang para mag-fit sa system niya kundi para mag-improve ako as an athlete. Para rin sa future,” she said.