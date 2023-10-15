Jeff Napa calling the shots for NU against DLSU at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 15, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University got a huge win over De La Salle University to rise to solo second in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

Key baskets by Jake Figueroa in regulation and Pat Yu in overtime made wonders for the Bulldogs, but for head coach Jeff Napa, it was his players accepting their roles that resulted in their hot start to the year.

“As a coach, gusto kong makita nila na [sila'y] superstars in their roles. Hindi pwedeng sabihing superstar on their own kasi baka lumaki ulo,” he said after their 80-77 overtime win over La Salle.

“Dun naman talaga lumalabas eh, yung galing. They have the talent, but they have to understand kung ano yung ibig sabihin ng talent nila talaga.”

The former sniper added that their success can also be credited to how his team is approaching every game as a unit, as they are not focusing on their numbers at the end of games.

“Good thing na nagii-stick together sila, walang lumilihis,” he said.

“Masaya sila na nakikita nilang nakaka-contribute sila in any matter.”