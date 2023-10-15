LGUs gearing up for PNVF Challenge Cup in November

MANILA -- Various local government units (LGUs) are now preparing for the upcoming Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Less than a month before kick off, nine men’s teams and six women’s squads – all LGU-based teams – have so far confirmed their participation in the PNVF’s penultimate tournament for the 2023 calendar.

“The Challenge Cup gives LGUs the opportunity to have their own volleyball programs and we’re looking forward to discover unpolished talents through this tournament,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

The tournament is eyeing 16 teams for each gender with a total of 64 matches set to be played from November 6 to 9 and 13 to 23.

The first eight days of competition are the elimination round among the teams divided in four pools.

Already confirmed for the men’s tournament are Plaridel (Quezon), Davao City, Orion and Dinalupihan (Bataan), University of Batangas, VNS, Arellano University and Alpha Omega Elite.

In the women’s side, Davao City, Parañaque City, De La Salle University- Dasmariñas, University of Batangas, Arellano University and San Pedro City, Laguna are joining the tilt.

The Challenge Cup precedes the culminating Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge which features the world’s top beach volleyball teams set later in November in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The PNVF will then kicks off its 2024 calendar with the Champions League in February.