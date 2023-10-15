Victoria Adeshina against University of the East at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 15, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University finally broke through the win column after five games.

This, after the Lady Falcons trumped University of the East, 71-41, at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, earlier today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

A balanced attack that was led by Victoria Adeshina worked wonders for Adamson after she put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and a block, while Cris Padilla finished with 11 markers.

April Tano and Angela Alaba, meanwhile, contributed nine and eight, respectively.

The San Marcelino-based squad, who were only leading by nine at the end of the first frame, 22-13, limited the Lady Warriors to scoring only 28 points throughout the rest of the game as their defense shackled UE, resulting in them converting only 15 of their 57 total field goal attempts.

“In life in general, we always want to win. Winning is something that gives us relief. Ang goal ko naman talaga is to make the team better. May mga struggles pero getting this first win, hopefully ito na yung magiging breakthrough namin," said AdU head coach Ryan Monteclaro, who finally tallied his first victory as their chief tactician.

This, in turn, led to UE remaining winless in five games.

Minslie Paule and Kat Ruiz scored 10 markers each for the Lady Warriors, while Rrixie Burgos and Dianne Pedregosa finished with six each.

The Scores:

AdU 71 - Adeshina 12, Padilla 11, Tano 9, Alaba 8, Limbago 6, Etang 5, Dumelod 5, Apag 4, Agojo 4, Mazo 3, Calvert 2, Bajo 2, Meniano 0, Cortez 0, Dampios 0.

UE 41 - Paule 10, Ruiz 10, Burgos 6, Pedregosa 6, Kone 4, Lorena 3, Ronquillo 2, Dela Rosa 0, Delig 0, Cruz 0, Yanez 0, Del Carmen 0.

Quarterscores: 22-13, 36-20, 54-29, 71-41.