Is Brownlee's doping result related to injury medication?

Justin Brownlee puts up a shot as Gilas Pilipinas battle against Iran during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool/file

The Philippine Olympic Committee is looking into the possibility that Justin Brownlee's failure to pass a doping test was a result of medication related to his injury.

The International Testing Association said Brownlee tested positive for

carboxy-THC, a banned substance associated to cannabis use, based on a test a day after Gilas Pilipinas beat Jordan for the Asian Games gold.

But POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said Brownlee was under medication since he was playing injured during the nationals' campaign in Asiad.

“Talagang under medication siya at injured siya. Doon siya nagpapagaling sa US na legal ang whatever medication just like in Europe," said Tolentino in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play,

"‘Yun ang kailangan malaman kung merong nahaluan or may content of whatever."

Tolentino said the naturalized player is now preparing documents needed for an appeal if the sample B of his urine also tests positive.

“Ang inaasikaso na muna niya ‘yung mga medical documents niya at kung ano ‘yung pinrescribe sa kanya nung nasa medication siya sa United States ng doctor, certifications that will be needed in case mag-appeal after the opening of B sample and if after the opening, nag-positive uli,” said the POC official.

Brownlee faces a two-year suspension from the sport once the positive report gets confirmed through his B sample.

But Tolentino said that if it is proven before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the substance is medicinal in nature, then Brownlee's suspension might get lowered.

"Kung mapatunayan at nakita ng CAS, they might lower the suspension to one month to three months,” he said.

Once a two-year suspension is imposed, Brownlee will be barred from joining FIBA-sanctioned games including the Olympic qualifier in July. He will also prohibited from playing in the PBA.

"Mahirap 'pag pinabayaan lang natin ang two-year suspension. Sayang ang participation niya sa PBA... All sanctioned games ng FIBA maapektuhan din 'yun pati 'yung qualifiers na remaining ng Olympics," said Tolentino.

RELATED VIDEO