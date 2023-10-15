Nash Racela against University of the East at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 15, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University showed poise in the end game against a feisty, hot-shooting University of the East squad on Sunday.

The Nash Racela-led squad was able to fend off their Recto-based opponents, hitting timely baskets and stopping Rey Remogat’s huge second half to improve to 3-2 in the season.

And for Racela, these kinds of games are what the Soaring Falcons need in order to place themselves among the UAAP’s top squads in Season 86.

“It helps a lot,” said the former PBA mentor.

“Number one, itong mga players namin, they lack game [experience.] Number two, the experience in games, that will help them mature fast all the more if it is a close game. “

“I think it develops grit. We welcome yung mga games na ganito. If it will help us, every game, kakayanin.”

Even without star point guard Jerom Lastimosa who is still in the process of recovering from his knee injury, Racela’s boys were able to hold the fort, and this, according to him, is also a good chance for the squad to build more as they anticipate his return.

“It’s a window for them, an opportunity to take. It helps them develop, helps the team have a bigger chance of winning.”