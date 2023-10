Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers recovered from a second-set meltdown against the PLDT High Speed Hitters to clinch their first win in the second All-Filipino Conference Sunday.

Cignal leaned on reigning MVP Ces Molina to pummel its sister team PLDT, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, in the opening day of the season-ending PVL conference at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Full story to follow.