Ced Manzano against University of the East at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, October 15, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University survived a huge second-half outing from Rey Remogat and the University of the East to improve to 3-2 in the year.

The Soaring Falcons downed the Red Warriors, 72-65, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ced Manzano and Matthew Montebon scored 13 markers each, while Matt Erolon finished with 10 points,

Tied at 63 late in the final quarter, the San Marcelino-based squad charged and scored eight straight points capped by a triple by Montebon with only 38 seconds remaining.

This was enough to spoil Rey Remogat’s 27 points -- 23 of which came in the second half -- 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block, and send them to 2-3 in the standings.

Wello Lingolingo also caught fire for UE, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Adamson will next be locking horns against Far Eastern University on Wednesday, October 18, at 2 PM, while the Red Warriors will have the chance to bounce back against National University on the same date at 12 PM.