Why pink is powerful for Olympic champ Hidilyn Diaz

Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines reacts after competing in the 55kg women's snatch weightlifting competition during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH/file

MANILA – Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz says she has been fascinated with the color pink for a long time.

Diaz, who ended the almost century-long gold-medal drought of the Philippines in the Olympics, was launched on Friday as the new face of sports apparel brand Under Armour.

As she is set to don more sporting outfits under her new endorsement, the Pinay weightlifter said it is important for her to compete not just with the proper mindset and conditioning but also with style.

Last May 2022, Diaz was noticeably wearing a pink Under Armour suit as she stepped on the platform in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The athlete added yet another gold in an already impressive list of accolades after ruling the women’s 55kg category.

According to Diaz, who is actively campaigning for women empowerment, pink has been the biggest symbol for women.

“Para sa akin ang pink kasi malaking simbolo. Dati ko pa talagang paborito ang pink. It represents us, mga kababaihan,” she said during the media roundtable discussion.

Diaz won silver in the 2016 Rio Games. She went on to exceed that feat when she took the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

As a new brand ambassador, Diaz celebrated women in her new deal as she highlighted the feats of Filipina athletes on the international stage.

“Bilang isang babae, malaking bagay sa 'kin na sine-celebrate ang women empowerment. 'Yung pagkapanalo ko sa Olympics, ipinakita natin na ang mga kababaihan kaya naming maging malakas. Hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung 'di pati sa Olympics,” she said.

“Nagbibigay ito ng inspirasyon at motivations sa mga kababaihan para sumali tayo sa sports.”

Diaz is currently preparing for the IWF World Championships that take place in Colombia in December.

