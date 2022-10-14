From the PVL website

It looks like Alyssa Valdez merely picked up where she left off when she helped Creamline in a 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 win over PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

The former Ateneo standout tallied a triple-double in her first game back with 17 points, 13 digs, and 13 receptions.

This showed that the 3-time Premier Volleyball League conference MVP has made full recovery from dengue fever that kept her out of action for sometime.

"Honestly, kinikilabutan talaga ako as in goosebumps talaga every shout ng mga fans kapag nakakapoint 'yung teammates ko," said Valdez after the win.

Prior to the game, the last time she suited up for the Cool Smashers was on August 14 when they played against KingWhale in the Invitational Conference against KingWhale.

Sickness forced her to miss the AVC Cup for Women and ASEAN Grand Prix where Creamline represented the Philippines.

"It was my first time to miss a lot of tournaments this year so I was really happy to get back and it's just so nice to be back, getting the win."