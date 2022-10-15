MANILA, Philippines -- Eight teams will open their campaign in the V-League Collegiate Challenge that starts on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

College of St. Benilde and Adamson will kick off the quadruple-header at 10:00 a.m. in the tournament that serves as a build-up for the collegiate volleyball season.

Ateneo will battle San Beda at 1:00 p.m., followed by La Salle vs. Arellano at 3:00 p.m.

San Sebastian and UP will conclude the day's slate at 5:00 p.m.

A total of 12 teams will dispute the men's crown in the tournament, with recently-crowned Spikers' Turf champions National University leading the way in Pool A along with Adamson, Arellano, St. Benilde, La Salle and UST.

NCAA powerhouse Perpetual Help System-Dalta headlines Pool B of the pre-season collegiate tournament, along with Ateneo, Far Eastern U, San Beda, San Sebastian and UP.

The women's division will open hostilities on Wednesday, also at the Paco Arena.

Games in the V-League are played every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.