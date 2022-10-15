Adamson's Dindy Medina (4) had 28 points against six-time defending champion National University. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs didn't quite check off every item on their list on Saturday, even after claiming a comfortable 100-66 triumph over the Adamson Lady Falcons.

NU improved to 5-0 in UAAP Season 85 after the big win, but head coach Aris Dimaunahan acknowledged afterward that at least one aspect of their game plan went unfulfilled.

"It's always hard to play against a Dindy Medina," said Dimaunahan, referring to Adamson's scoring ace who entered the game averaging 22.25 points per game.

"Talagang grabe ang scoring prowess niya. I thought kailangan namin siya ma-limit or ma-stop today, but I thought we failed to do so," the coach added.

Medina carried Adamson's offense, finishing with 28 points on nine-of-17 shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds and three steals, though NU hounded her into committing eight turnovers. The guard was a minus-34 for the game.

Dimaunahan, who watched Medina in the UAAP Season 84 3x3 tournament in July, had nothing but praise for the Adamson star's skill.

"Talagang magaling 'yung bata. Actually, I even invited her sa Gilas training after ng 3x3," the NU coach revealed. "I talked to her and invited her to come over and practice with us pero hindi nangyari."

"Again, sobrang may respeto ako sa batang 'yun, magaling, magaling na player. I wish her luck sa UAAP career niya," he added.

The NU players also expressed their respect for Medina as an opponent, with rookie Kristine Cayabyab acknowledging that her best effort on defense fell short against the Adamson guard.

"Actually chinallenge din ako ni Coach Aris na kailangan ma-stop siya ng eight points. Pero 'yun nga, sabi ni Coach Aris, grabe din 'yung respeto niya sa player na 'yun," said Cayabyab, who scored 19 points of her own.

"So, para sa akin, ginawa ko din 'yung best ko pero sobrang galing din talaga niya. So parang, ano talaga 'yun sa kanya, puri 'yun para sa kanya," she added.

Karl Ann Pingol was not surprised to see Medina make an immediate impact for Adamson in her first season in the 5-on-5 tournament. Pingol played against Medina in the 3x3 tournament last July, and saw even then the potential of the guard.

"Ang galing talaga niya, may shooting kahit naka-challenge, nakukuha niya pa rin i-shoot 'yung bola. So parang, 'wag i-underestimate 'yung kahit sinong kalaban. Tapos ano, respect lang din," Pingol said.

Though impressed with Medina, Dimaunahan also stressed that credit must go to his players for weathering the storm and coming away with a big win. The Lady Bulldogs stretched their historic winning streak to 101 games with Saturday's result.

"We scored 100 points, that's a feat again for us na naka-score kami ng ganoon. Total team effort," the coach saaid.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.