UAAP: Adamson, NU look to build on big wins

The NU Bulldogs celebrate after winning their match against the UP Fighting Maroons for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) and Adamson University, both coming off confidence-boosting wins, will try to fuel their campaigns in UAAP Season 85 when they face off on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons are coming off a second straight win, having routed Far Eastern University (FEU), 76-65, on Wednesday to improve to 2-2 in the men's basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, pulled off an 80-75 triumph over defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) for their third win in four starts.

A victory by NU will propel them to solo first in the league standings, and further boost their status as a contender in the season after several years of missing the Final 4.

"In order for us to compete, kailangan makipagsabayan kami with the big boys, para ma-recognize kami talaga," said NU coach Jeff Napa following their triumph over UP -- their first win over the Fighting Maroons in half a decade.

"Ang challenge is, if you want to become a member of the big boys, you have to prove na you're one of the big boys lalo na dito sa UAAP, where it's hard to get that W," he added.

The Bulldogs are anticipating a tough match-up against the Soaring Falcons, who have now won back-to-back games after a 0-2 start to Season 85. Adamson coach Nash Racela is getting solid contributions from his supporting cast, notably Vince Magbuhos who led the way in their win against FEU on Wednesday.

Of their game against NU, Racela said it will be a challenge to play a team that has a balance of youth and veteran leadership.

"The have a more balanced team now with great young guys. And, I think half of the team is mga beterano na, [Mike] Malonzo, sino ba 'yung, sila [John Lloyd] Clemente, so mga beterano. So ang ganda ng balance," said the coach.

"It will be a challenge, every game will be a challenge but we'll try our best to be ready for Saturday's game."

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. at the MOA Arena.

At 2 p.m., De La Salle University (2-2) will look to recover from a shock loss to University of the East when they take on the winless FEU Tamaraws (0-4).

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

