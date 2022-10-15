SSL: Perpetual secures QF berth after sweeping Mapua

Photo from Shakey's Super League's media bureau

MANILA – The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Lady Altas are now assured of a quarterfinal seat in the Shakey’s Super League.

On Saturday, the Lady Altas scored a convincing 26-24, 25-22, 25-18, win over the Mapua Lady Cardinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to cap their campaign in Pool A.

Perpetual is on top of the standings with a 3-1 win-loss card, while the Lady Cardinals dropped to a 1-2 slate.

Mary Rhose Dapol spearheaded the Lady Altas with seven points, built on four attacks and three aces.

Down 4-5 in the third set, Perpetual regained the upperhand in the ensuing plays as Dapol registered several aces, 8-5.

A through-the-block hit of Shai Omipon kept the Lady Altas on top, 12-7, forcing Mapua to sue for time.

Dapol uncorked a down-the-line spike to stretch their advantage to 16-8. Winnie Bedaña also made her presence felt at the net, helping Perpetual to reach 20 points in the third frame.

Omipon's topspin hits proved to be deadly as she put her team at match point off back-to-back placing attacks, 24-18.

