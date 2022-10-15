Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE



MANILA – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs continued their winning run at the Shakey’s Super League with another blowout win Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs were in full display of their offensive weapons as they hammered the Arellano University (AU) Lady Chiefs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The win gave NU a seat in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 record in Pool C, tied with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The Lady Bulldogs went for a 5-1 blitz in the third set, including a hit from Evangeline Alinsug that forced Arellano to call for time.

With the first six sitting on the bench, second stringer Erin Pangilinan stretched NU’s lead furthermore with an emphatic crosscourt spike, 15-8.

Alexa Mata put NU at 20 first with a successful quick hit, 20-12. An ace from the Lady Bulldogs ended the match in straight sets.

