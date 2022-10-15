Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The San Sebastian Lady Stags snapped their three-game losing skid with an overwhelming victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Lady Generals Saturday.

The Lady Stags barely broke a sweat as they swept the Lady Generals, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21, at the Shakey’s Super League at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

San Sebastian capped their Pool B campaign with a 1-3 record while EAC remained winless in the competition with a 0-2 card.

Katherine Santos led the Lady Stags with nine points.

After scoring convincing wins in the first two sets, the Lady Stags saw a tighter contest in the third as EAC quickly built a 9-6 lead.

But the San Sebastian squad answered back to tie the match at 9 after a middle hit from Kristine Dionisio.

They eventually overtake the Lady Generals after an attack error from their opponent, 14-11. A couple of aces by Ann Formento threatened a comeback from the EAC side, 16-17.

Tina Marasigan pushed the SSC-R closer to win as she scored a through-the-block spike for a 22-19 separation.

Marasigan would score a pivotal service ace to put her team at match point, 24-21.

